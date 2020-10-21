Nip in the air as mercury drops below 16°C in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 00:43 IST

Minimum temperature in Chandigarh dropped to 15.8°C on Tuesday, lowest since the end of last winter.

According to the weatherman, it is likely to dip further in the coming days.

“The nip in the air is due to the northwesterly winds in the region. Towards the end of the month, minimum temperature is likely to come down to 12-13°C,” said an India Meteorological Department official.

Meanwhile, maximum temperature went up from 33.5°C on Monday to 33.6°C on Tuesday. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 33 and 34 degrees while minimum will remain between 15 and 16 degrees, according the weather bulletin.