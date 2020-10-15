e-paper
No Chandigarh-Delhi Shatabdis for now due to farmer agitation

Station superintendent Anil Aggarwal said daily trains were getting affected due to the agitation

chandigarh Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 01:13 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The morning and evening New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express trains, which were set to resume on Thursday, have been cancelled for now due to the ongoing farmer protests in the region.

Station superintendent Anil Aggarwal said daily trains were getting affected due to the agitation. “Services will resume once the protests are stopped and the trains will run at full capacity as per the SOPs in place,” he added.

Once the trains resume, these will depart from Chandigarh at 6.53am and 6.20pm, and stop at Ambala, Kurukshetra and Panipat before reaching the final destination of New Delhi.

