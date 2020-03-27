No fresh Covid-19 case reported in 3 days in tricity, 248 of 261 tested negative

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 01:24 IST

Even as no fresh case of coronavirus was reported in tricity in the past three days doctors said that authorities as well as residents should not be complacent in the prevailing conditions.

Of total 261 samples tested at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Sector12, 248 came negative. The doctors attending affected patients said that condition of all the patients is stable.

First case was reported in Chandigarh on March 18 and number shot up to 13 on March 23, but since then no fresh case has been reported. A total of 261 persons have been tested in the tricity and reports of 248 has turned out to be negative. Reports in 55 cases, which are being tested as precautionary measures are still pending. A total of 1385 are under quarantine in government as well as private facilities across the three towns.

In Chandigarh out of 66 samples tested, 55 have tested negative, 7 tested positive and reports of four samples is awaited. In Mohali in two 26 out of 33 samples sent for testing came negative, while reports in seven cases are awaited. Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said that another 49 persons including staff members and persons directly linked with confirmed Covid-19 patients are being tested.

As of Panchkula health department took two fresh samples on Thursday. Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur said that till now 45 have been tested with one positive case and reports in two cases are pending. The two samples include a person, resident of Sector 20, with a travel history.

Meanwhile, Dr PVM Lakshmi, a professor in department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health and a member of the core team for Covid-19 in PGIMER said that at the moment the situation cannot be said to be totally under-control. “To say the we have contained the disease, it should be minimum two incubation periods (28 days) after the last positive case is reported only then we can declare than the disease has been contained,” Dr Lakshmi, an expert in Epidemiological modelling for Communicable and Non Communicable diseases. Dr. Ravindra Khaiwal, an additional Professor of the same department said that since no fresh cases are being reported in the city it should not give any false sense of ‘normalcy’ to the residents. “The number of positive cases in the country are being reported daily which is the cause of concern. We need to have 14 days of the true home lock-down before further assessment is made,” he said adding the breaking the chain of transmission requires stringent efforts which are being taken.

As government of India has requested for volunteer doctors who are fit and willing to be available for providing their services in the public health facilities and the training hospitals in the near future amid Covid-19 situation, UT Health Secretary, Arun Kumar Gupta has said that the announcement is under consideration. “We will do it (invite experienced people to join medical services) if the need arises and if they are wiling to join,” Arun Gupta said.

“Different states and Chandigarh have been turned into different quarantine zones which has helped to reduce the number of cases in the city. The curve has been flattened for the time being. But we need to take the precautions and follow guidelines to eradicate this. People who want healthcare facilities and do not have means must be facing problems. We are ready to extend them a helping hand,” Dr Jagat Ram, Director PGIMER said.

(With inputs from Yuvraj Kaushal and Hillary Victor)