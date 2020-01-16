e-paper
Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Chandigarh / No incident of locust attack in Punjab: Govt

No incident of locust attack in Punjab: Govt

chandigarh Updated: Jan 16, 2020 23:27 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Chandigarh The agriculture department on Thursday said that as per its survey, no case of locust entering Punjab has been reported so far.

Secretary, agriculture, KS Pannu advised the farmers not to panic as the department was in constant touch with the agri-experts of Rajasthan and government of India, who were monitoring the situation day in and night out in Rajasthan. Besides, the state government has already made elaborate arrangements to combat any unforeseen exigency in this regard.

The swarm of locusts is known as ‘tiddi dal’, which devours the vegetation wherever it settles. The locust attack in parts of Rajasthan was reported in recent days which has emanated from the desert in Pakistan.

