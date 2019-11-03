No one killed Suraj Bhan! Two Mohali men let off in New Year party firing case

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 00:28 IST

Eleven months on, a Mohali court has acquitted two men who were arrested for the murder of a 25-year-old cricket coach during the New Year celebrations at a residential society in Zirakpur.

With police failing to prove allegations against Mohit Singla, 29, and Lal Chand, 40, the question remains: Who shot dead Suraj Bhan.

The acquittal orders were passed by district and sessions judge Vivek Puri last week, though they were made available on Thursday.

Bhan was originally from Bhiwani and was staying on rent at Trishla Plus Homes in Peer Muchalla, Dhakoli, in Zirakpur. He was a cricket trainer at Andale Public School, Sector 9, Panchkula, for four years, and had even represented Delhi in the Ranji Trophy. He is survived by his wife and two daughters, both toddlers when he was killed.

Singla and Lal Chand also resided in the same society. While Singla reportedly runs a daily needs store in Sector 26, Chandigarh, Lal Chand has a dairy shop.

According to the prosecution, they shot Bhan when he intervened in an argument between Lal Chand and another person during the New Year eve party.

It was alleged Lal Chand, who was drunk, entered into an argument with another resident while dancing on the stage. Chand allegedly left the party and returned around 12.30am with his friend Mohit Singla, who was carrying a pistol.

Chand then allegedly took the weapon from him and fired in the air. Singla started dancing, brandishing the weapon while Chand kept instigating him to fire, it was alleged. Bhan went on the stage and reportedly asked Singla to keep the weapon back in the pocket. On this, Singla allegedly pushed Bhan, who fell off the stage.

It was alleged, on being instigated by Chand, Singla shot at Bhan, who sustained a bullet injury in the neck. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where he was declared brought dead.

According to eyewitness accounts made available by police soon after the crime, the accused had fired three shots — two in the air and one at Suraj. Police had claimed to have recovered an empty shell and a cartridge from the spot, and the murder weapon along with three cartridges from Singla.

Chand was arrested later. A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act at the Dhakoli police station.

How the case fell flat

The closed-circuit television cameras installed at the society were not working at the time of the incident. The entire case of the prosecution hinged on the account of eyewitnesses Rajan Sharma, on whose statement the FIR was registered, and Atul Sharma, who was also present at the party.

However, in court, both turned hostile, stating that they “did not see any of the accused in the party on December 31, 2018”.

Even as the forensic report stated that the bullet that took Bhan’s life was fired from the countrymade pistol in question, its recovery from Singla remained doubtful.

“None of the witnesses to the occurrence have deposed to the effect that any of the accused had fired gun shot from the pistol. In such circumstances, it cannot be safely concluded that any of the accused had fired gun shot from the pistol upon Suraj Bhan which resulted in his death,” ruled the court.

Stating that “the version of the prosecution cannot be termed to be free from reasonable doubt”, the court said: “Significantly, Rajan Sharma has deposed in categoric and unambiguous terms that the arrest of the accused was not effected in his presence and even no recovery was effected in his presence.”