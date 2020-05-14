e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / No vegetable supply via CTU buses in Chandigarh from May 16

No vegetable supply via CTU buses in Chandigarh from May 16

As many as 84 buses were plying to supply vegetables and fruits; Of these 76 buses will now go off the road

chandigarh Updated: May 15, 2020 01:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Chandigarh municipal corporation commissioner KK Yadav said supply of vegetables will now be restricted to only containment zones. Meanwhile, licences have been issued to around 600 vendors to sell fruits and vegetables in sectors.
Chandigarh municipal corporation commissioner KK Yadav said supply of vegetables will now be restricted to only containment zones. Meanwhile, licences have been issued to around 600 vendors to sell fruits and vegetables in sectors.
         

The UT administration has decided to discontinue supply of vegetables and fruits through CTU buses from May 16.

MC commissioner KK Yadav, who was supervising the supply, said it will now be restricted to only containment zones. As many as 84 buses were plying, out of which 76 buses will go off the road.

Yadav said supply of essentials had improved with relaxations in place and licence has been given to 600 vendors to sell fruits and vegetables in sectors.

MC councillor Devinder Babla, however, said the move will jack up the prices and also affect daily supply.

To this, Yadav said there were sufficient vendors in every area to cater to the needs of residents, and prices will remain controlled as before.

He said all vendors will charge as per the daily price list released by the market committee, and will face action if found overcharging. Residents can call MC and market committee office to register their complaints in this regard.

The MC chief assured that all vendors will be medically screened at regular intervals.

.

