e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / No work done at MC’s dog sterilisation unit for 5 days: Ludhiana senior dy mayor

No work done at MC’s dog sterilisation unit for 5 days: Ludhiana senior dy mayor

Was acting on a complaint of alleged embezzlement at municipal corporation’s animal birth control centre on Hambran road

chandigarh Updated: Sep 17, 2020 23:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra conducting inspection at the MC’s sterilisation unit in Hambran road, Ludhiana, on Thursday.
Senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra conducting inspection at the MC’s sterilisation unit in Hambran road, Ludhiana, on Thursday. (HT Photo)
         

Acting on a complaint of alleged embezzlement at municipal corporation’s animal birth control (ABC) centre at Hambran road, where a stray dog sterilisation project is being taken up, senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra conducted an inspection at the centre on Thursday.

During the inspection, Malhotra found that no sterilisation was done at the centre for the last five days and it lacked cleanliness.

“I had received a complaint that the company which has been awarded the contract to take up dog sterilisation in the city, claims money from the MC by showing more sterilisations done at the centre. The MC pays around Rs 1,000 per sterilisation. I inspected their registers and found that no dog was sterilised in the last five days. The staff said that some team members are not well, due to which the work was stopped,” said Malhotra, while adding that the project was also put to halt in the August due to exodus of labourers amid the pandemic.

Will ask municipal commissioner to mark inquiry: Malhotra

“The officials said that around 15 dogs are sterilised at the centre on a normal day, but only five to six were being sterilised lately due to shortage of labour. I will ask municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal to mark an inquiry into the matter. Proper monitoring should be done so that public money is not wasted. Also, the officials have been asked to maintain cleanliness at the centre,” said Malhotra.

Despite repeated attempts, municipal corporation veterinary officer Harbans Dhalla could not be reached for
comments.

top news
‘System of MSP, govt procurement to stay’: PM assures farmers
‘System of MSP, govt procurement to stay’: PM assures farmers
Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
‘Acquit all in Babri case for unity’: Muslim litigant Iqbal Ansari
‘Acquit all in Babri case for unity’: Muslim litigant Iqbal Ansari
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Section 144 in Mumbai: Does anything change? All you need to know
Section 144 in Mumbai: Does anything change? All you need to know
India is making a mistake on China, writes Brahma Chellaney
India is making a mistake on China, writes Brahma Chellaney
‘No need to panic’: Aaditya Thackeray on Section 144 imposed in Mumbai
‘No need to panic’: Aaditya Thackeray on Section 144 imposed in Mumbai
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In