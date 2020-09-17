No work done at MC’s dog sterilisation unit for 5 days: Ludhiana senior dy mayor

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 23:36 IST

Acting on a complaint of alleged embezzlement at municipal corporation’s animal birth control (ABC) centre at Hambran road, where a stray dog sterilisation project is being taken up, senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra conducted an inspection at the centre on Thursday.

During the inspection, Malhotra found that no sterilisation was done at the centre for the last five days and it lacked cleanliness.

“I had received a complaint that the company which has been awarded the contract to take up dog sterilisation in the city, claims money from the MC by showing more sterilisations done at the centre. The MC pays around Rs 1,000 per sterilisation. I inspected their registers and found that no dog was sterilised in the last five days. The staff said that some team members are not well, due to which the work was stopped,” said Malhotra, while adding that the project was also put to halt in the August due to exodus of labourers amid the pandemic.

Will ask municipal commissioner to mark inquiry: Malhotra

“The officials said that around 15 dogs are sterilised at the centre on a normal day, but only five to six were being sterilised lately due to shortage of labour. I will ask municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal to mark an inquiry into the matter. Proper monitoring should be done so that public money is not wasted. Also, the officials have been asked to maintain cleanliness at the centre,” said Malhotra.

Despite repeated attempts, municipal corporation veterinary officer Harbans Dhalla could not be reached for

comments.