e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019

Non-fulfilment of demands: PUTA members stage protest outside V-C office

chandigarh Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUTA members holding a protest against the ‘lackadaisical attitude of the university administration’ outside the vice-chancellor’s office at Punjabi University in Patiala on Wednesday.
PUTA members holding a protest against the ‘lackadaisical attitude of the university administration’ outside the vice-chancellor’s office at Punjabi University in Patiala on Wednesday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Teachers, under the banner of the Punjabi University Teachers’ Association (PUTA), staged a protest outside the vice-chancellor’s office for over three hours on the varsity campus on Wednesday.

The teachers were protesting against the university management over non-fulfilment of their demands including revision of pay scale of the promoted teachers, clearance of pending arrears, special financial package from the state government, and timely payment of salaries to the teaching faculty.

PUTA president Jaswinder Singh Brar said that besides members of the PUTA executive body, teachers from different departments joined the protest held to raise genuine demands of the varsity faculty members.

“The lackadaisical attitude of the university administration, in dealing with our pending demands, has forced teachers to hold protests. Despite repeated meetings with the university management, the officials have failed to resolve our issues,” Brar said.

He added that PUTA is going to intensify its protest in the coming days.

PUTA secretary Gurnam Singh Virk said that the authorities are delaying implementation of teachers’ demands and other important issues.

He added that PUTA is demanding higher pay scale for promoted teachers of different departments, this increased pay should be implemented from the day they are promoted, and the pending arrears to be released soon including instalment of dearness allowance (DA) for 2013-2014.

“We are also demanding that there should not be any unwarranted delay in depositing the amount deducted as National Pension scheme (NPS) contribution to our respective general provident fund (GPF) accounts between January 1, 2004 to July 8, 2012,” Virk said.

He added that it has been demanded that the university administration should pursue the issue of poor financial status of the university with the state government and demand special financial package at the earliest.

tags
top news
Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Why Maharashtra governor never invited Congress to stake claim for power
Why Maharashtra governor never invited Congress to stake claim for power
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
Mercedes with a soul: Daimler unveils Experimental Safety Vehicle in India
Mercedes with a soul: Daimler unveils Experimental Safety Vehicle in India
Team selection: Rohit’s workload to be discussed; changes expected
Team selection: Rohit’s workload to be discussed; changes expected
Amit Shah confirms pan-India NRC; clarifies on Citizenship Amendment bill
Amit Shah confirms pan-India NRC; clarifies on Citizenship Amendment bill
trending topics
HTLS 2019UPSC Result 2019Sabyasachi MukherjeeXiaomi Mi Band 3iPM ModiAnkhiyon Se Goli MareBSNL

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News