Northern Railway cancels six trains due to farmers’ protest in Amritsar

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 12:09 IST

Northern Railway on Wednesday said that six trains will remain cancelled in Punjab in view of the ongoing farmers’ rail blockade a Jandiala Guru near Amritsar against the Centre’s new farm laws.

Ambala divisional railway manager GM Singh said, “Farmers continue to protest at Jandiala Guru in Amritsar district so the railway authorities have to plan routes of various trains accordingly.”

The decision comes a day after the central and Punjab governments told the Punjab and Haryana high court that all rail tracks have been cleared of protesters. Both governments told the court that the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee members had vacated the tracks and were sitting in nearby parks. They had assured to allow goods trains but not passenger trains.

Zonal chief public relations officer Deepak Kumar said 12 trains have been short-terminated or short-originated this week.

The 04998/04997 Bathinda-Varanasi-Bathinda Express Special will remain cancelled till further orders, while the 09613 Ajmer-Amritsar Express Special commencing on December 2 shall remain cancelled. Consequently, the 09612 Amritsar-Ajmer Special starting on December 3 will also be cancelled.

The 05211 Dibrugarh-Amritsar Express commencing on December 3 will remain cancelled. Consequently, the 05212 Amritsar-Dibrugarh Special commencing on December 3 will also remain cancelled.

TRAINS TERMINATED EARLY

The trains that have been short-terminated or short-originated are: The 02715 Nanded-Amritsar Express on December 2 will be terminated at New Delhi. Consequently, the 02716 Amritsar-Nanded on December 4 will start from New Delhi and remain partially cancelled between New Delhi and Amritsar.

The 02925 Bandra Terminus-Amritsar train will be terminated at Chandigarh on December 2 and the 02926 Amritsar-Bandra Terminus train will start from Chandigarh on December 4. The same train will remain partially cancelled between Chandigarh and Amritsar.

The 08237 Korba-Amritsar Express will be terminated on Wednesday at Ambala and the 08238 Amritsar-Korba train will originate from Ambala on December 4. It will remain partially cancelled between Ambala and Amritsar.

The 02407 New Jalpaiguri-Amritsar Express will be terminated at Ambala and the 02408 Amritsar-New Jalpaiguri Express will start from Ambala on December 4. The same train will remain partially cancelled between Ambala and Amritsar.

The 04652 Amritsar-Jaynagar Shaheed Express will start from Ambala on Wednesday and the 04651 Jaynagar-Amritsar Express will be terminated at Ambala on December 4. It will remain partially cancelled between Ambala and Amritsar.

The 04654 Amritsar-New Jalpaiguri Express will start from Saharanpur on Wednesday. Consequently, the 04653 Amritsar-New Jalpaiguri Express will be terminated at Saharanpur on December 4 and remain partially cancelled between Saharanpur and Amritsar.

THREE TRAINS DIVERTED

The railway authorities have also planned diversion of the following trains:

The 04650/74 Amritsar-Jaynagar Express commencing on Wednesday will be diverted to run via Amritsar-Tarn Taran-Beas.

The 08215 Durg-Jammu Tawi Express starting on Wednesday will be diverted via Ludhiana-Jalandhar Cantt-Pathankot Cantonment.

The 08216 Jammu Tawi-Durg Express commencing on December 4 will be diverted to run via Pathankot Cantt-Jalandhar Cantt-Ludhiana.