Home / Chandigarh / November accounted for 52% of dengue cases in Chandigarh this year

November accounted for 52% of dengue cases in Chandigarh this year

Authorities are, however, hopeful that the number of cases reported in the city this year will be around 250, less than what was reported last year

chandigarh Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 21:33 IST
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The pattern of the last six years shows that dengue cases are unevenly reported throughout the year, and the cases begin to rise after September and reach a peak in November, to fall thereafter.(HT PHOTO)
         

The cases of dengue in the city have recently seen a spurt as 52% of the total 232 cases of the mosquito-borne viral disease reported so far came in the month of November alone.

Till October 31, 121 dengue cases have been reported. The pattern of the last six years shows that dengue cases are unevenly reported throughout the year, and the cases begin to rise after September and reach a peak in November, to fall thereafter.

This year, as many as 19 cases were reported in September followed by 89 cases in October. Last year, too, a similar trend was reported with 30 cases being reported in September followed by 82 and 124 in the months of October and November, respectively.

Authorities are, however, hopeful that the number of cases reported in the city this year will be around 250, less than what was reported last year.

“Since we are in the last leg of the year and cases in the month of December see a dip, the number will remain below 250 against the 286 reported last year. The cases would have been lesser if the employees involved in the fogging process would have visited the homes and checked for possible sources like water-filled containers. Even though there was stiff resistance, fogging was carried out in all possible manner especially in the vulnerable areas,” a senior officer of the UT health department’s Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, wishing anonymity, said.

Most of the cases were reported from Manimajra and Bapu Dham Colony, officials said.

“The life-cycle of the mosquito which starts in the later part of August and September reaches the adult stage in November during which they bite the most. Additional reasons for the spike in cases in November are that conditions are most conducive inside the houses due to relatively high temperature,” the officer quoted above said.

