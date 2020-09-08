e-paper
Now, meritorious Kangra girls to be offered free coaching for competitive exams

Now, meritorious Kangra girls to be offered free coaching for competitive exams

The girls will be provided coaching through online classes, as many as 26 girls

Sep 08, 2020
Hindustan Times/Dharamshala
         

Meritorious girls in Kangra district will be provided free coaching for competitive exams as part of the administration’s initiative Jijeevisha, under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign.

As many as 26 girls (13 each from medical and non-medical streams) from government schools have selected for the programme. The students were selected on the basis of an online exam held on August 2.

Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said the district administration will provide a two-year free coaching facility for the Indian Institutes of Technology-Joint Entrance Examination (IIT-JEE) and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test to meritorious girl students.

The girls will be provided coaching through web classes. The DC said the administration will also regularly assess their progress.

“Gradually, more girl students will be provided the free coaching under Jijeevisha, which means ‘strong will to live’,” he said.

As per the 2011 census, the sex ratio in Kangra district was 876 females against 1,000 males.“The ratio paints a grim picture and we need to promote the girl child. This initiative is a step in that direction,” said Prajapati.

