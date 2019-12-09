e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 09, 2019

Now outsourced employees in Haryana, can avail maternity leave

chandigarh Updated: Dec 09, 2019 22:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Haryana government on Monday directed all the service providers and agencies to sanction maternity leave for female employees of the state engaged under the outsourcing policies.

During the Vidhan Sabha session convened last month after the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party coalition government assumed office, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced in the House that women employees hired through service providers and agencies will be eligible for maternity leave on the lines of regular female employees of the state government.

“After careful consideration of the matter, it is directed by the government that all service providers shall extend benefits to female employees as prescribed in The Maternity Benefit Act, 1961 of government of India and as amended from time to time,” the state government said in its letter sent to all the heads of the departments across the state.

The government has said the compliance of this Act relating to the female workers engaged for the services will be the “sole responsibility of the service provider/agency.”

In case of any lapse by the service provider in implementing the Act in question, the government has said, the department concerned will terminate the agreement with the service provider by giving 15 days notice.

tags
top news
‘No discrimination based on religion’: Amit Shah on citizenship bill debate
‘No discrimination based on religion’: Amit Shah on citizenship bill debate
Asaduddin Owaisi tears citizenship bill in Lok Sabha amid heated debate
Asaduddin Owaisi tears citizenship bill in Lok Sabha amid heated debate
‘Hats off to KCR’: Jagan Reddy on Telangana rape accused encounter
‘Hats off to KCR’: Jagan Reddy on Telangana rape accused encounter
BJP sweeps Karnataka bypolls; BSY strengthens his position as CM
BJP sweeps Karnataka bypolls; BSY strengthens his position as CM
Future is here: Elon Musk spotted driving Cybertruck on LA freeway
Future is here: Elon Musk spotted driving Cybertruck on LA freeway
‘Temptation ruined us’: Bihar mourns its sons killed in Delhi fire tragedy
‘Temptation ruined us’: Bihar mourns its sons killed in Delhi fire tragedy
Track your courier package through Google
Track your courier package through Google
Citizenship Amendment Bill: Amit Shah cites partition, targets Congress in LS
Citizenship Amendment Bill: Amit Shah cites partition, targets Congress in LS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Wonder Woman 1984 trailerHyderabad Rape CaseKarnataka bypoll result LIVEDelhi FireVirat KohliDelhi fire victimDavid Warnerpower banks

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News