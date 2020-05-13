e-paper
Now, people returning from abroad can rent a place for ₹100-10,000 a day in Chandigarh

Now, people returning from abroad can rent a place for ₹100-10,000 a day in Chandigarh

First batch of 5 passengers reached UT late Tuesday; Covid testing made mandatory for all returnees

chandigarh Updated: May 13, 2020 01:12 IST
Vivek Gupta
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
After concerns regarding lack of stay options for people returning from abroad came to the fore, the administration on Tuesday finalised a new rate list according to which accommodation in Chandigarh can now be availed for ₹100-10,000 per day.

The first batch of five passengers arrived here from Delhi late in the night. While they are all being kept at the Mountview Hotel where per day stay fare varies between ₹5,000-10,000 depending upon the type of room, those coming in the future batches will be given the option to choose. But there is a catch here: the lowest fare of ₹100 per day is reserved for low-income group returnees.

UT home secretary AK Gupta said that not all those returning from abroad are well-off. “For them, we have roped in 50 independent rooms with attached bathrooms at girls hostel number 10 on Panjab University campus for ₹100 per day and meal charges as per actual rates,” he said. For others, the UT-run hotels are already lined up.

RATE LIST AVAILABLE ONLINE

The persons will be told about the options when they land at the airport, he said. The rate list will also be uploaded online. The local contacts of those coming from abroad can also seek local inquiry regarding different stay options.

“For now arrangements have been made for around 500 persons that will be gradually increased depending on the rush of passengers,” said Gupta.

He, however, said how many passengers were actually coming would only be confirmed once they boarded the planes. UT adviser Manoj Parida earlier estimated the arrival of 5,000 people from abroad.

TESTING MADE MANDATORY

On Tuesday, the administration made Covid testing mandatory for all those returning from abroad, even though it has not been suggested by the central government.

Parida said there will be two levels of screening—at the airport and on arrival. All those found negative will be allowed to go to their houses after mandatory 14-day quarantine period, he said.

