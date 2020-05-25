e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Now, PGIMER’s cardiology dept to give nod to reimbursement claims via post

Now, PGIMER’s cardiology dept to give nod to reimbursement claims via post

The signed bills will be sent back via registered/speedpost within seven to 10 working days.

chandigarh Updated: May 25, 2020 00:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
With full fledged OPD services at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research yet to reopen amid the Covid-19 lockdown in the city, the institute’s department of cardiology has decided to approve reimbursements via postal services.

Patients requiring nod for medical reimbursement claims have been requested to send their original bills with photocopies of discharge booklets/OPD card, last follow-up details and contact number in registered stamped envelope; along with a self-addressed envelope (address to be written in bold and capital letters) with postal stamps.

After all logistics have been completed by the department, the signed bills will be sent back via registered/speedpost within seven to 10 working days.

This will help in curbing the spread of Covid-19 and save money required for travelling, hospital officials said.

Patients facing difficulties procuring medications can get the issue addressed by the institute. This is applicable to all cardiac patients who are getting follow-ups at the department of cardiology.

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
