Officials to face strict action for missing monthly meetings: Fatehgarh Sahib DC

chandigarh Updated: Dec 10, 2019 22:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Deputy commissioner Amrit Kaur Gill warned the administration officials of strict disciplinary action if anyone is found to be absent during the monthly meetings.

“Disciplinary action will be taken against officials who miss the monthly meetings that are being organised for assessment of implementation of different welfare schemes of the state government,” she said.

“Moreover, any negligence pertaining to development works will not be tolerated at any cost,” the Fatehgarh Sahib DC added.

On Tuesday, the DC held a meeting with officials of different departments regarding assessment of welfare schemes and development projects being carried out in district.

The deputy commissioner guided officials regarding timely completion of arrangements for the Shaheedi Sabha so that people do not face any kind of problem during the event.

She said that pending works of roads should be completed as soon as possible and the executive officers should ensure proper cleanliness of the cities.

She further instructed the officials to start a special drive to control the problem of stray animals.

The deputy commissioner said that single-use plastic is banned and the district administration is taking stringent steps to create awareness in this regard.

She asked the officials to keep check of the defaulters of ban on single-use plastic and the violators should be fined.

She said that the officials of agriculture and farmer welfare department should ensure proper delivery of subsidised machinery being provided by the government so that farmers are able to mix crop residue in their fields. Moreover, farmers should be motivated for crop diversification, she said.

