e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / One killed, two injured in group clash over land dispute in Punjab’s Barnala

One killed, two injured in group clash over land dispute in Punjab’s Barnala

Dispute over 1.5 acres leads to firing between two groups at Kaleke

chandigarh Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 15:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Barnala
Villagers at the site where the clash took place at Kaleke village, 17km from Barnala, on Monday and (right) Kulwinder Singh, who was killed in the firing.
Villagers at the site where the clash took place at Kaleke village, 17km from Barnala, on Monday and (right) Kulwinder Singh, who was killed in the firing.(HT Photo)
         

A villager was killed and two others were injured in firing during a group clash over a land dispute at Kaleke, 17 km from Barnala, on Monday.

Police said Kulwinder Singh of Kaleke was killed on the spot, while the injured, Gurkirtan Singh and Jasmail Singh from the same village, were rushed to the Barnala civil hospital.

Gurkirtan said the accused came with a rifle and sharp-edged weapons and attacked them following a dispute over 1.5 acres that was bought 15 years ago.

“Pardeep Singh came with a rifle and others had machetes. They fired four bullets and my brother, Kulwinder, was killed. I was injured by a sharp-edged weapon and Jasmail sustained bullet injury on the face,” Gurkirtan said.

Barnala superintendent of police (SP-D) Sukhdev Singh Virk said that the injured are out of danger and a case was registered.

tags
top news
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment to suicide case
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment to suicide case
EC increases vote-counting stations in Bihar to ensure social distancing
EC increases vote-counting stations in Bihar to ensure social distancing
‘Experts say Delhi’s Covid-19 peak could last for 4-5 days’: Satyendar Jain
‘Experts say Delhi’s Covid-19 peak could last for 4-5 days’: Satyendar Jain
Maharashtra governor ‘concerned’ about Arnab Goswami’s health, security
Maharashtra governor ‘concerned’ about Arnab Goswami’s health, security
Delhi is the highest contributor to new Covid-19 cases: Centre
Delhi is the highest contributor to new Covid-19 cases: Centre
Actor Arjun Rampal to appear before Narcotics Control Bureau on Nov 11
Actor Arjun Rampal to appear before Narcotics Control Bureau on Nov 11
HC notice to media houses, journalists over coverage of Sushant death case
HC notice to media houses, journalists over coverage of Sushant death case
‘I don’t like crime dramas with guns and gaalis’: Pankaj Tripathi
‘I don’t like crime dramas with guns and gaalis’: Pankaj Tripathi
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In