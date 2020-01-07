Ongoing weather conditions in Patiala boon for wheat growers

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 22:35 IST

The constant moderate rain accompanied by light breeze in the past two days has resulted in a dip in temperature in Patiala.

According to the meteorological (MeT) department, the district recorded 14.6mm rain in these two days. In Patiala, the minimum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 10.2°C and maximum 13.7°C. The sky remained overcast throughout the day.

Meanwhile, wheat growers are rejoicing the weather conditions as experts say that the showers might prove to be good for the crop yield. Cold weather conditions have brought relief to the farming community this season.

Agricultural experts are of the opinion that rainfall at this time of the year is beneficial for standing wheat crop as it is likely to improve the yield and quality of the grain.

DRIZZLE PERFECT FOR GOOD YIELD

Director agriculture department, Sutantar Kumar Airi, said that rain so far will not have any adverse effect on the yield.

“There is no report of any kind of damage to crop at this stage. The ongoing weather conditions are apt for growth of wheat crop,” Airi said.

Meanwhile, Patiala chief agriculture officer (CAO) Arvinder Singh said that the prevailing weather conditions will help the farmers in saving their inputs as they can skip at least one irrigation cycle.

As many as 35 lakh hectare area is under wheat cultivation this rabi season. Presently, around 2.34 lakh hectare area is under wheat cultivation across Patiala district.

Another agriculture expert Kuldeep Singh said that wheat is a temperature sensitive crop and needs cold weather conditions to grow well.

“At present, the crop is in a vegetative or pre-flowering stage. Proper irrigation, particularly drizzle, at this stage is crucial for its growth as it gives enough time for the soil to absorb water,” he added.

HEAVY RAIN MAY TURN SPOILSPORT

Meanwhile, the experts cautioned the farmers that they should keep a watch on weather conditions as heavy rain in coming days may turn spoilsport in the required growth of the wheat crop.

The CAO said, “If it rains heavily in the coming days, the wheat crop is likely to be vulnerable to diseases.”

In a bid to protect the crop, the agriculture department officials have appealed to farmers of the region to not spray urea and other fertilisers on the crop, without proper guidance and consultation.

GOOD NEWS FOR HORTICULTURISTS AS WELL

Patiala district horticulture department Swaran Singh Mann said that there is no major effect of rain on vegetables and fruits so far. The weather conditions so far are good for the crop, he said.

“We have asked potato growers to keep extra vigil as they may find difficulty in controlling moisture in the yield. Similar advisory is issued to the strawberry growers as well,” Mann said.