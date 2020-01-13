e-paper
Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / Onions get even cheaper in Chandigarh

Onions get even cheaper in Chandigarh

Officials of the Punjab mandi board said prices fell as supply started coming down from Maharashtra and the winter crop of onions started entering the market.

HT Correspondent
Price of onions has fallen even further at the apni mandis. Onions from India that were priced at ₹80 per kg last Sunday are priced 25% less now, at ₹60 per kg. Onions imported from countries like Afghanistan and Turkey that were priced at ₹55 per kg are now being sold for ₹45 per kg.

Tomatoes had also gotten expensive over the last few days but prices have fallen from ₹40 per kg to ₹35 per kg. However, with rain expected this week as per the India Meteorological Department, prices may rise if there is hail or heavy rain in the area.

