Online portal supervisor held for firing at youth in Chandigarh's Sector 56

Online portal supervisor held for firing at youth in Chandigarh’s Sector 56

Police said the two had an old rivalry over a girl

chandigarh Updated: Jun 15, 2020 22:15 IST
HT Correspondent
A man working as a supervisor with an online portal in Mohali was arrested on Monday for attacking and firing at a 21-year-old youth in Sector 56, Chandigarh, the previous night. Police said the two had an old rivalry over a girl.

With the arrest of accused Amandeep Singh, police also recovered a .315 bore countrymade pistol (which he procured from Uttar Pradesh), two live cartridges and a kirch (sharp-edged weapon) from his possession. A case of attempt to murder has been registered.

Victim Vinod Kumar runs a grocery store from his house in Sector 56. He was taking a stroll when Amandeep allegedly attacked him with a kirch on his arm and head. As Vinod tried to escape, the accused fired a bullet that just grazed his head. When Vinod raised the alarm, Amandeep fled, taking away his mobile phone as well.

Vinod was rushed to hospital, from where he was discharged after treatment.

Police said Amandeep’s girlfriend was Vinod’s classmate. Vinod also liked her and tried to create differences between the couple, which had led to a fight in January too.

