Oppn slams Khattar govt on Covid data mismatch

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said glaring discrepancies in Haryana figures were perplexing

chandigarh Updated: Jun 04, 2020 01:21 IST
Slamming the Haryana government for its ‘inept’ handling of Covid-19 data, the state Congress on Wednesday said this government was “asleep at the wheel”.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said glaring discrepancies in Haryana figures were perplexing.

“Does chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar realise its serious public health ramifications?,” Surjewala asked, reacting to the HT’s report on discrepancies in state’s Covid-19 data vis a vis Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) statistics.

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda in a tweet said, “Haryana may head towards a Corona crisis as the government has little data to carry out contact tracing & take remedial action (sic).”

‘Take action against pvt labs’

INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala said it only showed callousness of the state government. “It is shocking to know that private labs are not informing the government about Covid testings and positive cases. And, they are even getting away with it. There should be punitive action against such private labs and FIRs should be registered against them,” he added.

Independent MLA from Meham, Balraj Kundu, who had withdrawn his support to the BJP-JJP government, said health authorities in the state had no clue about what was happening on the ground. “Anil Vij is an outspoken minister, but his words have no impact. In a crisis like this, people of the state want action,” he added.

