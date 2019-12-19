Over 25,000 workers to attend Amit Shah’s rally to mark two years of HP govt

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 21:58 IST

The Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government will be celebrating completion of two years in office with a mega rally scheduled to be held in Shimla on December 27.

The rally will be addressed by Union home minister Amit Shah and party national working president JP Nadda.

While addressing a press conference here on Thursday, state BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti said the preparations for the mega event are underway. “The BJP government was formed in Himachal in 2017 and will be completing two years on December 27. During the two-year tenure, the government has tried to carry out balanced development and provide corruption free environment in the state,” Satti said.

He added that Himachal has scaled new heights on developmental front under the BJP regime.

“More than 25,000 workers from across the state will attend the rally,” Satti said, adding that maximum number of workers will be from Shimla, Solan and Sirmour.

The party will ensure participation of workers from each of the 12 districts. From far of districts, office bearers of block units and frontal organisation will be attending the celebrations, he said.

Besides, the government is also inviting beneficiaries of various Centre and state-run schemes for the rally, he added.

He said the meetings of office bearers are being held district and parliamentary constituency-wise to take stock of preparations for the rally.

In response to the Congress’ charges that public money is being spent to organise the rally, Satti said the opposition was habitual of making baseless allegations whenever the BJP government plans some programme.

“However, they never talk about facts. The party can provide him bills of expanses being incurred on the rally to Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore,” Satti said.

“He (Rathore) should worry more about his party instead of the BJP Rally and constitute Congress committees in the state for which he may also take help of former party chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu,” he added.