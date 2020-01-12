e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / 44% water samples from Patiala unfit for drinking

44% water samples from Patiala unfit for drinking

chandigarh Updated: Jan 12, 2020 22:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

More than 43% water samples, collected by the district health department last year, were found to be unsafe for drinking.

Results of quality tests of the samples show that the residents are at high risk of waterborne diseases, say experts.

According to the district health department, they had collected a total of 448 samples of water from across districts in 2019. Of all these samples, 196 were declared unsafe for drinking, while 252 samples had passed the quality test.

These samples were collected from anganwadi centres, municipal committees, government schools, Punjab water supplies, government offices, private residences, and other areas across Patiala district, which is the home bastion of Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

As per data, territories of municipal committees are worst hit as most failed sample are from the municipal committees’ water supplies.

An official, pleading anonymity, said, “Of the 78 samples collected from water supplies at municipal committees, 63 were found to be unsafe for drinking.”

The official added that the district health department had collected around 115 water samples from government schools in Patiala, and out of these, 33 were listed unfit for drinking. Also, 57 samples out of 144 samples collected from private residences and other areas were declared unsafe.

Similarly, seven of total 50 water samples of government offices, two from total five water samples of anganwari centres, and 34 of total 56 water samples collected of Punjab water supplies had failed the quality test.

A doctor from Government medical College and Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, on condition of anonymity, said that the results are a clear indication that residents of the district are at high risk of waterborne diseases. The situation requires immediate attention of the departments concerned.

Assistant health officer (AHO) Dr Sukhminder Singh said, “We have served notices to the people concerned, where water samples were found to be unsafe for drinking. We have also directed the authorities to make adequate arrangements for potable water to be available to all. If they failed to act on the directions, we will write to the deputy commissioner and recommend strict action against the defaulters.”

top news
Four rockets hit Iraq airbase hosting US troops
Four rockets hit Iraq airbase hosting US troops
‘Will be treated as terrorist’: J-K police on cop arrested with Hizbul members
‘Will be treated as terrorist’: J-K police on cop arrested with Hizbul members
‘Mamata distancing from Left, Cong to split anti-TMC votes in Bengal’: BJP
‘Mamata distancing from Left, Cong to split anti-TMC votes in Bengal’: BJP
No landing, take off at Delhi airport for about 2 hrs on these 7 days for R-Day
No landing, take off at Delhi airport for about 2 hrs on these 7 days for R-Day
Plane makes emergency landing after woman says ‘bombs strapped to body’
Plane makes emergency landing after woman says ‘bombs strapped to body’
Ponting predicts scoreline of 3-match ODI series between India & Australia
Ponting predicts scoreline of 3-match ODI series between India & Australia
Why the CAA is illogical, immoral and ill-timed, writes Ramachandra Guha
Why the CAA is illogical, immoral and ill-timed, writes Ramachandra Guha
‘Protest all you want...’: Amit Shah challenges Congress, TMC over CAA
‘Protest all you want...’: Amit Shah challenges Congress, TMC over CAA
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News