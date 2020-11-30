e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Pakistan always attempts to create tension, stay united to thwart its designs: Punjab CM

Pakistan always attempts to create tension, stay united to thwart its designs: Punjab CM

Urges people to follow Guru Nanak’s teachings and make country strong after paying obeisance at state-level Gurpurb function at Sultanpur Lodhi

chandigarh Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 12:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Sultanpur Lodhi
Congress leaders felicitating chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh in Sultanpur Lodhi on Monday.
Congress leaders felicitating chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh in Sultanpur Lodhi on Monday. (HT Photo)
         

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday paid obeisance at Gurdwara Ber Sahib at Sultanpur Lodhi to mark the conclusion of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations and usher in the 551st Prakash Purb of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

The chief minister inaugurated development works to be carried out at a cost of Rs 40 crore in the holy city. He laid the foundation stones of six projects, including a Rs 20-crore sewerage treatment plant, a Rs 3-crore sub divisional administrative complex, a Rs 9.5-crore SMART school and the Rs 6.5-crore Qila Sarai conservation project.

Also read: Farmers’ protest: ‘Why did you try to stop them in Haryana,’ Amarinder Singh questions Khattar’s Covid-19 concerns

Addressing the gathering, Capt Amarinder Singh said: “Some people are trying to divide the country and it’s high time we follow in the footsteps and observe the teachings of Guru Nanak to maintain peace and make our country strong. We are all children of the Almighty. As the Guru preached that no one is Sikh, Hindu or Muslim, we are all humans only.”

The chief minister attacked Pakistan and said: “Our neighbour always attempts to create tension in the country. Its designs can be thwarted if we stay united.”

Later, he left for Dera Baba Nanak to pay obeisance.

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and cabinet ministers attended the state-level function.

tags
top news
Nepal ties with India are warming up. China could complicate the situation
Nepal ties with India are warming up. China could complicate the situation
Pakistani fighter jet spotted close to LoC in Poonch
Pakistani fighter jet spotted close to LoC in Poonch
‘Will announce my decision soon’: Rajinikanth on next political move
‘Will announce my decision soon’: Rajinikanth on next political move
Kejriwal govt slashes price of RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 in Delhi
Kejriwal govt slashes price of RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 in Delhi
‘Farmers being treated as terrorists, attacked on Delhi borders’: Shiv Sena
‘Farmers being treated as terrorists, attacked on Delhi borders’: Shiv Sena
Sikh ‘jatha’ from India leaves for Nankana Sahib in Pakistan
Sikh ‘jatha’ from India leaves for Nankana Sahib in Pakistan
Farmers’ protest: Concrete barriers come up at Ghazipur, Delhi-Ghaziabad border
Farmers’ protest: Concrete barriers come up at Ghazipur, Delhi-Ghaziabad border
Farmers threaten to block Delhi entry points; reject talks offer l All updates
Farmers threaten to block Delhi entry points; reject talks offer l All updates
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In