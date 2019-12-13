Panjab University: Board of studies recommends re-exams for GGDSD students in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 00:51 IST

The board of studies for commerce faculty of Panjab University (PU) on Thursday recommended that cost accounting and company law re-examinations be conducted for bachelor of commerce (BCom) students of Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma (GGDSD) College, Sector 32.

The recommendation came after it was discovered that the question papers of the two recently conducted semester examinations by the PU had the same questions as the mid-semester examinations held at the GGDSD College.

Meanwhile, the board concluded that no teacher was guilty of malpractice but it decided to review its practices.

RECOMMENDATIONS SENT TO PU V-C

The recommendations have been sent to vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar who will take a final call in the matter. Controller of examinations (CoE), Parvinder Singh, said a sealed envelope containing the board’s recommendations has been sent to the V-C. “He (V-C Raj Kumar) may accept it or constitute another committee to look into the matter,” the CoE said. Sources said the board of studies of commerce had recommended re-examination of the both subjects but GGDSD College accepted only one of them, that of cost accounting.

Initially, the idea was floated to conduct the re-examination for more than 7,000 BCom students enrolled with the university, however, the board members objected to it, citing that the complaint regarding the papers was specific to UT only. The complaints in the case were made by MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36; Sri Guru Gobind Singh (SGGS) College, Sector 26; as well as the department of evening studies, PU.

GGDSD AGREES TO ONE PAPER’S RE-EXAM

GGDSD College dean Ajay Sharma who is also the secretary of the faculty of commerce, PU, in a statement said, “In order to restore confidence of PU students, the students of GGDSD College will reattempt cost accounting paper. GGDSD College teachers present in the meeting felt that our students are well-trained and competent to excel in PU exams, hence, they agreed for retest.”

The board of studies meeting was convened by CoE Parvinder Singh at University Business School (UBS). The board of studies chairperson, Deepak Kapur, and dean business management and commerce, Keshav Malhotra, were also present in the meeting. Both Malhotra as well as Kapur did not respond to queries when contacted.

PU USED OLD QUESTION PAPERS

A member who was present in the meeting said, “The paper setters were not pronounced guilty as test papers for December examinations set by them were not used by the university. Instead, the university used old question papers because of which there were substantial number of questions which were repeated.”

Sources said that for the cost accounting examination, paper set for September 2019 examination was used, where for the company law examination, the paper set in September 2018 was used by the PU. The university, on the other hand, rubbished the allegations, saying that these are standard procedures followed by them to manage secrecy during examinations.