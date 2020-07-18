e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University likely to win MAKA trophy for second year in a row

Panjab University likely to win MAKA trophy for second year in a row

In PU’s annual performance, shooting contributed to maximum points with 2,443, while swimming added to 1,180 points

chandigarh Updated: Jul 18, 2020 23:27 IST
Saurabh Duggal
Saurabh Duggal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(Representative image/HT)
         

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, there is good news for Panjab University (PU). The varsity is likely to win the prestigious Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) trophy for the best all-round performance in sports among Indian varsities for the second year in a row.

PU has claimed 11,582 points for their performance at inter-university competitions, Khelo India youth and university games and international competitions for the year 2019-20. PU has claimed the highest points among universities who are in the race for the MAKA trophy.

The varsity also won the inaugural Khelo India University Games organised by the Union sports ministry in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, in February this year.

Last year’s first runner’s up, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, claimed 10,516 points and is likely to retain their second position. Punjabi University, Patiala, has claimed 8,145 points, while Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, has claimed 4,170 points.

LPU, that has applied for the first-time, is likely to be placed fourth.

The Union sports ministry has invited objections from contending universities and the last date for submitting objections are on July 23. The final announcement is likely to be made in August.

“As per submission of points, we are number one and will definitely retain this position even when the calculation will be done after inviting objections,” said Panjab University sports director Parminder Singh. “But officially, we have to wait till the ministry announces the final ranking,” he added.

In PU’s annual performance, shooting contributed to maximum points with 2,443, while swimming added to 1,180 points. Kayaking and canoeing (1,090), fencing (1080), boxing (582), athletics (550) and sepaktakraw (500) were the other highest point earners for the university.

The running trophy was instituted in 1956-57 by the Union ministry of education. As per the precedence, the award function will be held on National Sports Day, August 29, and the President gives away the honour along with other national sporting honours, including Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratan, Arjuna and Dronacharya awards.

If PU wins the coveted trophy, it will be after 1994-95 and 1995-96, when the Chandigarh-based university had won the title twice in successive years for the last time.

PU has won the MAKA trophy 14 times. GNDU, Amritsar, has won the trophy maximum times 22, while Delhi University won it 14 times and Punjabi University, Patiala, has won it nine times.

