Panjab University syndics write to chancellor, seek immediate senate polls

Tell chancellor that both the governing bodies have been rendered dysfunctional by the V-C, who has refused to relent despite repeated requests of the fellows and syndics

chandigarh Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 00:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
There have been several protests on campus seeking holding of senate polls after the body’s term came to an end in October.
There have been several protests on campus seeking holding of senate polls after the body’s term came to an end in October. (FILE IMAGE)
         

Members of the Panjab University syndicate have written to Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, who is the chancellor of the university, urging him to direct the vice-chancellor (V-C) to conduct the senate polls without further delay.

They said that the university has been functioning without its supreme governing body since October 31 when the senate’s four-year term ended. The V-C had postponed the polls for the second time on October 15 in view of the pandemic.

In their letter to the Chancellor, the syndicate members stated that the last meeting of PU senate was held in December 2019 after which no meeting was called. Even the syndicate has not met after July, they added.

“Both the governing bodies have been rendered dysfunctional by the V-C, who has refused to relent despite repeated requests of the fellows and syndics,” the letter states.

PU senate is a 91-member supreme governing body of the university, in which 36 members are nominated by the chancellor.

The letter also states that while the whole country has opened up in the unlock process declared by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the V-C again postponed the election under the garb of Covid-19, although various other elections have been held throughout the country. “You are requested to direct the V-C to immediately hold the senate polls,” the members said.

