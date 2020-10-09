Panjab University Teachers’ Association elections: 80% polling recorded on Day 1

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 00:02 IST

As many as 400 faculty members cast their votes on the first day of polling to elect the new Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) team.

In view of the pandemic, polling is taking place in a staggered manner over two days.

On Thursday, 505 teachers of over 70 teaching departments were scheduled to vote at two venues in four time slots.

Returning officer Vijay Nagpal said 400 teachers voted, making it a turnout of around 80%.

As many as 122 teachers of three institutes — chemical engineering, engineering and technology, and hotel and tourism management — are to vote at the English department auditorium from 9am to 1pm on Friday.

Those who missed out on Thursday can also cast their vote on Friday, with the returning officer’s permission. Last year, the elections had witnessed 95% turnout.

The counting of votes will be conducted at 1:30pm on Friday, which will be followed by the declaration of results. An annual general body meeting of PUTA will take place at 3:30pm.

The elections were earlier scheduled on September 25 and 26, but were postponed after several teachers raised concerns over polling being held during a pandemic.

The new dates were finalised after taking Chandigarh deputy commissioner Mandip Singh Brar’s permission.

During the polling on Thursday, a controversy had erupted over one vote, after it was reported that a ballot paper was taken out of the polling station. The issue was later “resolved amicably”, said the returning officer.

Otherwise, polling went off smoothly, with booths being sanitised at regular intervals.

The incumbent president, Rajesh Gill, said: “We are happy that finally the elections are being conducted. We have tried our best to stand by our democratic system. Teachers in good numbers cast their votes on the first day.”