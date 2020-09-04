Panjab University Teachers’ Association elections to be held on September 25

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 23:09 IST

Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) on Friday announced that it will hold elections on September 25.

Returning officer and former Panjab University department of laws chairperson professor Vijay Nagpal said, “Nomination papers for PUTA elections will be received virtually but polling will take place in person. All safety protocols will be observed. The modalities will be fixed in the coming days. We are planning on providing slots and extending the timing of polling.” The votes will be counted on September 26.

The returning officer’s proposals regarding the election were unanimously endorsed by the teachers’ body.

In view of the pandemic, annual subscription fee will not be taken from existing PUTA members. However, retired faculty will cease to be members of PUTA.

Teachers who could not enrol last year will be given a chance to become PUTA members.