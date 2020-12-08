e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University teachers’ body writes to chancellor over ex-CMO’s extended stay at campus

Panjab University teachers’ body writes to chancellor over ex-CMO’s extended stay at campus

This comes days after Panjab University Teachers Association had written to PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar urging him to withdraw the order, which the former claimed was in violation of the regulations of the university.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 23:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The teachers’ body has requested the chancellor to intervene immediately and direct the V-C to withdraw the order.
The teachers’ body has requested the chancellor to intervene immediately and direct the V-C to withdraw the order.(Representational photo)
         

Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) on Tuesday wrote to Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is the chancellor of PU, seeking his intervention into the permission given to a retired former chief medical officer (CMO) to retain accommodation on the campus.

This development comes days after the teachers’ body had written to PU vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar urging him to withdraw the order, which the former claimed was in violation of the regulations of the university.

In their letter addressed to the chancellor, PUTA said that as per the PU Calendar, nobody, including the vice-chancellor, has been vested with the power to allow such retention of university accommodation to anyone after retirement and hence the order is legally invalid.

“Never before has any doctor or ex-CMO been allowed to retain his house beyond the attainment of his/her retirement, which is 62 years, and hence the act is absolutely illegal,” the letter states.

The teachers’ body has requested the chancellor to intervene immediately and direct the V-C to withdraw the orders allowing Dr Devinder Dhawan to retain the university house, in absence of any such rules and regulations.

