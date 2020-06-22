e-paper
Panjab University to get online data from colleges seeking affiliation this year

The data received will be placed before the affiliation committee of the university

chandigarh Updated: Jun 22, 2020 22:01 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PU has more than 190 affiliated colleges and over 100 colleges are granted temporary affiliation every year(HT FILE)
         

For grant of temporary affiliation, Panjab University will seek data from colleges online this year as physical verification is not possible amid surging cases of Covid-19.

PU has more than 190 affiliated colleges and over 100 colleges are granted temporary affiliation every year.

Usually, inspection committees of the university visit these colleges for inspection in April and May, following which reports are submitted to the PU syndicate.

During inspections, the number of faculty members, necessary equipment and infrastructure is verified.

PU’s dean college development council (DCDC) said, “We have decided to seek online data from colleges for grant of affiliation without further delay.”

The data received will be placed before the affiliation committee of the university.

PU syndicate had already given its nod to get data online from colleges this year. Members of the affiliation committee have also been proposed by the syndicate which includes members Ashok Goyal, Navdeep Goyal, HS Dua, Iqbal Sandhu and Emanual Nahar.

A syndicate member, on condition of anonymity, said, “A template will probably be formed that will be sent to the colleges who seek affiliation. The document will include conditions which a college has to fulfill.”

PU senator Rajat Sandhir said, “This is a welcome step. It was being debated and demanded in the senate and syndicate for the last couple of years.”

