Parents protest against Ludhiana school for charging fee

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 21:42 IST

As many as 100 parents of students from Jesus Sacred Heart School, South City, protested against school authorities on Wednesday, for asking them to pay all charges including tuition and admission fee.

School authorities sent a circular to parents recently asking them to deposit all charges as decided by the Punjab and Haryana high court.

On June 30, the HC ruled that all schools were entitled to collect tuition fee irrespective of whether they offered online classes during the Covid-19 lockdown. The court has also permitted schools to charge admission fees.

The parents said their economic condition has deteriorated amid the Covid-19 lockdown and they can’t afford the charges.

Standing outside the school gate for an hour, the parents urged the school authorities to allow them to deposit the tuition fee and waive off the other charges. The parents said they have sent an email to the school authorities and will wait for the reply till tomorrow.

A parent, Vishal Jain, said, “I have requested school authorities to take the tuition fee and when the school reopens, we will pay the admission fee. I am not in the economic condition to pay admission fee and other charges right now.”

School coordinator Avtar Singh, said, “We are following the high court’s orders. We have sent a note to the parents to submit the fee and if they are facing financial constraints, the school authorities will provide them relaxation, but, they have to submit proof.”