Parkash Purb: 500 cusecs water to be released into Kali Bein for holy ‘ishnaan’: Channi

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 22:35 IST

Tourism and cultural affairs minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday said the state government will release 500 cusecs of water into Kali Bein from Mukerian Hydel channel on October 23 to facilitate holy ‘ishnaan’ (bath) for devotees during the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak, at Sultanpur Lodhi.

Channi said holy Bein holds religious importance for Sikhs as Guru Nanak used to take bath in this river and it will be once in a life time opportunity for the pilgrims.

Channi informed that the work of pitching stone on the banks of the river will be completed before October 22. The minister said that the government has spent ₹4.96 crore for concrete lining of the banks along the holy river, so that water released into Kali Benin from Mukerian Hydel channel can be maintained.

“The one-kilometre stretch of the river from Gurdwara Ber Sahib to Busowal curve will be completely transformed, while the 4-km stretch from Gurdwara Sant Ghat to Busowsl curve will remain open for the pilgrims,” he added.

He said the work of two pontoon bridges on Kali Bein will be completed till October 21. To ensure safety of the devotees, a steel railing would be installed along the banks of the river, besides 150 professional swimmers will be deployed, Channi added.

‘CM will inaugurate projects worth ₹400cr in Sultanpur Lodhi’

Meanwhile Channi, along with local MLA Navtej Singh Cheema, deputy commissioner DPS Kharbanda and director of tourism MS Jaggi, also reviewed the ongoing work of the tent city and main pandal near Gurdwara Ber Sahib.

He said all development works related to Parkash Purb will be completed by October 22 and chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh will dedicate the development projects worth ₹400 crore to the people of Sultanpur Lodhi on October 23. Besides, the CM will also lay foundation stone for ‘Guru Nanak Marg’ to connect Sultanpur Lodhi and Dera Baba Nanak.

Talking about the projects to be inaugurated, MLA Cheema said a bus stand, two bridges on holy Bein ( Talwandi chaudriyan and Machijova ), two pontoon bridges on holy Bein, PWD rest house, a high level bridge near village Busowal and one-of-its-kind 66KV sub-station providing underground electricity will come up.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 22:35 IST