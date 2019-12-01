e-paper
Party wear worth ₹3lakh stolen from Ludhiana store

Accused gained access to the store by breaking open a door on the terrace

chandigarh Updated: Dec 01, 2019 23:46 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A gang of burglars targeted a garment store in Haibowal area and decamped with clothes worth around ₹3 lakh. Store owner Akashdeep Singh said the burglars also took away ₹7,000 from the cash drawer.

Singh told the police that he was running his business out of the rented store and had bought the expensive party wear like lehngas and dresses to rent them out. “I locked my shop around 9.30pm on Saturday. The next morning I found the shop ransacked and the dresses gone,” he told the police.

Singh told the police that the accused gained access to the store by breaking open a door on the terrace.

Jagatpuri police post in-charge sub-inspector Malkit Singh said, “We have registered a case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code. Police are scanning the CCTV cameras installed in the locality to identify the accused.”

