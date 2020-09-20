e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Passing of two farm bills in Rajya Sabha triggers protests in Ludhiana

Passing of two farm bills in Rajya Sabha triggers protests in Ludhiana

In Samrala, farmers took out a mock funeral procession to condemn the government’s alleged anti-farmer moves.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 20, 2020 22:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Ludhiana
Farmers protesting against the passing of the farm bills in the Parliament, at Samrala in Ludhiana on Sunday.
Farmers protesting against the passing of the farm bills in the Parliament, at Samrala in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)
         

The passing of two contentious farm bills in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday spurred protests by farmers in various parts of the district.

Farmers organisations in Samrala, Khanna and Jodhan also burnt the effigies of the central government while raising slogans against the legislations – the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

In Samrala, farmers took out a mock funeral procession to condemn the government’s alleged anti-farmer moves. Members of various Bhartiya Kisan Unions displayed anti-farmer bills and anti-government slogans at the entrance of various villages.

“Jehra kisana naal kharu ohi pinda which varu (Only those who stand by farmers will be allowed to enter the villages),” read the slogans.

“Farmers are witnessing overwhelming support from all sections of society. Sportsmen, art and cultural organisations and various NGOs have also stood in our support. Besides, even farmer organisations from the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states are united with us in our cause,” said Balbir Singh Rajewal, president of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajewal).

Harinder Singh Lakhowal, general secretary of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal), said, “As many as 31 unions have united to oppose the bills. Several business organisations have also backed our bandh call for September25.”

‘Sunny Deol should resign’

Lakhowal demanded that following the lead of Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol should also resign to support the farmers.

“Deol’s statement that the ordinances were a boon for the farmers is highly condemnable. He was projected as the son of a farmer ahead of the elections, which helped him defeat senior Congress leader Sunil Jakhar. Now, he has forgotten that it was farmers who backed him in the 2019 elections. Despite hailing from a farming background, Deol has failed to understand the pain of farmers,” he added.

