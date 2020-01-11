Pathankot couple gets three-yr RI for giving false affidavit in HC

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 22:14 IST

A Chandigarh court has sentenced a Pathankot couple to three-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) for submitting a false affidavit in the Punjab and Haryana high court for seeking protection.

Convicting Kuljit and Mamta under Sections 193 (intentionally giving false evidence in any stage of a judicial proceeding) and 199 (false statement made in declaration) read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the court of judicial magistrate, first class, Chandigarh, also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 each on the couple.

The couple moved the high court in 2013 stating that they married against the wishes of their parents and sought directions to the police to protect their lives and liberty. Mamta also submitted an affidavit in support of the petition in which she has mentioned that the contents are “true and correct” and nothing has been concealed.

When the high court sought a report from the Pathankot senior superintendent of police, the declaration was found to be false. It came to light that Kuljit was already married and he eloped with Mamta. In the affidavit, the couple declared that none of them was married.

On October 10, 2013, the high court directed the registrar (judicial) to file a complaint in writing to the judicial magistrate, first class, for initiating proceedings against the couple for offence made out under Section 193 of the IPC. The police were informed and an FIR was registered.

On January 20, 2018, they were charged under Sections 193, 199 and 420 (cheating) read with Section 34 of the IPC by the orders passed by the judicial magistrate, first class.

In the court, Kuljit’s wife Ramandeep Kaur, who was a prosecution witness, said they got married in 2005 and have three children. She said after the registration of the case, Mamta tied the nuptial knot with another man.

Pleading leniency, Kuljit said he has three children and elderly parents to look after. Mamta said she has a three-year-old daughter and she has to take care of her.

The public prosecutor said the convicts showed scent respect for the law and had intentionally given false evidence and statement in declaration which is by law receivable as evidence before the high court and prayed that they don’t deserve any leniency.