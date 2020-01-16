e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / Patiala graft case: Asst tax commissioner sent to one-day vigilance remand

Patiala graft case: Asst tax commissioner sent to one-day vigilance remand

chandigarh Updated: Jan 16, 2020 22:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The vigilance bureau, on Thursday, has taken assistant excise and taxation commissioner (AETC) Rajesh Bhandari on one-day demand for accepting bribe of ₹5 lakh.

Bhandari, who was posted at Shambhu barrier in the excise and taxation department’s (mobile wing), was arrested by the VB sleuths after his driver was caught accepting bribe on his behalf in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Vigilance senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jaspreet Singh Sidhu said that Bhandari was arrested on complaint of a Ludhiana-based transporter, Daljeet Singh, who had claimed that the officer was allegedly demanding bribe of ₹25 lakh for clearing his goods transport permit for inter-state borders.

“The transporter had set a deal at ₹10 lakh and informed the vigilance bureau about the same. Following this, a trap was laid and the officer’s driver was arrested accepting the first instalment of ₹5 lakh from Bhandari’s Chandigarh-based residence,” he said.

The SSP said that during preliminary interrogation, it came to fore that the accused AETC officer was to receive the bribe in instalments. “It is one of the biggest cache as more transporters from the region are filing affidavits related to bribery sought by the accused,” Sidhu said.

He added that the AETC was posted at Shambhu and was looking after transportation of goods from Shambhu to Chandigarh.

He said that a case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is on.

top news
Pakistan’s nuclear black-market nailed in US indictment of 5 men
Pakistan’s nuclear black-market nailed in US indictment of 5 men
Bru tribals from Mizoram to now live permanently in Tripura, pact inked
Bru tribals from Mizoram to now live permanently in Tripura, pact inked
‘New solutions needed’: China on widening trade deficit with India
‘New solutions needed’: China on widening trade deficit with India
‘Nitish Kumar to be CM face for 2020 polls’: Amit Shah at Bihar rally
‘Nitish Kumar to be CM face for 2020 polls’: Amit Shah at Bihar rally
India to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO meet
India to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO meet
‘Can’t be included for time being’: BCCI brass informed Dhoni-Report
‘Can’t be included for time being’: BCCI brass informed Dhoni-Report
Taliban say they handed cease-fire offer to US peace envoy
Taliban say they handed cease-fire offer to US peace envoy
Ex-Afghan President slams Pakistan for ‘interference’, ‘promoting extremism’
Ex-Afghan President slams Pakistan for ‘interference’, ‘promoting extremism’
trending topics
South Africa vs England live scoreBCCI central contractsShershaah postersHrithik RoshanCSBC Bihar Police ExamThiruvalluvar Day SignificanceOppo F15

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News