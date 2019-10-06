Patiala MC yet to implement blueprint for new traffic management system

chandigarh

The municipal corporation (MC) of Patiala is yet to implement the blueprint prepared for overhauling the traffic management system in city.

The blueprint envisages construction of new parking lots near main commercial areas and removal of encroachments from market areas. At least 160 high quality closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) will be installed at different locations across city, including market areas, schools, parking lots, and other vulnerable areas.

“The municipal corporation, in tandem with the traffic police, held multiple meetings to finalise the blueprint of the project which includes installation of modern traffic lights, close-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and LED screens, but nothing has been done on the ground,” an official said, pleading anonymity.

Patiala mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu said that they are finalising the modalities for implementation of the blueprint of the project.

He added that the smart traffic lights will be installed in 28 places and blinkers will be setup on the roadsides to minimise road accidents. “The present traffic-light system has outlived itself and needs to be replaced with modern infrastructure,” the mayor said.

“Under the project, censor-based lights and new CCTV cameras will be installed. This will help the traffic police keep a tab on defaulters,” he added.

The MC will set up large LED screens at six spots to help commuters take different link roads in case of traffic jams. “A hi-tech control room will also be set up to enable officials to run the systems smoothly,” he said.

Proposal to use govt land as parking hangs fire

Year on, the Patiala MC’s proposal to utilise government land under the Optimum Utilisation of Vacant Government Land (OUVGL) scheme as parking lots is still in a limbo.

The civic body had identified 13 locations under its jurisdiction that are vacant and belong to different public departments that can be acquired and used for parking purposes.

They had passed a resolution in this regard in September last year and sent the same to the state government for final approval, but the MC has not received any reply so far.

With the number of vehicles constantly increasing over the years, haphazard parking on city roads and footpaths due to shortage of parking lots are stifling vehicular movement.

Even the local markets bear a chaotic look with cars, two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws and buses bustling in every direction, making it an uphill task for people to commute. Due to civic authorities’ apathy towards the issue, the situation has worsened over the years.

One can spot vehicles crammed in never-ending lines even outside government-owned buildings and educational institutes across city.

