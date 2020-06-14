PAU seed sale protocol under scanner after scam

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 21:46 IST

How the owner of Brar Seed Store near Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU) gate number 1 managed to procure and sell a large quantity of uncertified paddy variety seeds PR-128 from the institute’s Ladhowal Seed Farm still remains a mystery, raising questions over sales protocols followed by the institute.

Sale of the seeds was illegal as these were being trialled. Store owner Harvinder Singh Brar, alias Kaka, was arrested on May 31

A police official investigating the case who wished to remain anonymous said PAU had been asked to change its protocols to prevent the unauthorised sale of seeds being trialled.

The matter was being investigated and PAU had been asked to explain, said chief agriculture officer, Ludhiana, Narinder Singh Benipal.

A copy of one of the bills for purchase of seeds recovered by SIT during a raid on Brar Seed Store.

The matter came to light when the department raided Brar’s Seed Store on May 11 and scanned documents, including ledgers, registers and bills.

During the probe, the special investigation team (SIT) found five bills issued by Ladhowal Seed Farm (invoice number IUSFL LDH/2010580 to 4) dated May 4, a copy of which is with Hindustan Times.

Four bills of Rs 6,720 for 96kg seeds each and one bill of Rs 8,120 for 116kg seeds were recovered.

Interestingly, mention of only truthfully labelled (TL) or tested PR-128 seed was shown as sold and payment of Rs 35,000 was made in cash.

No name of the purchaser or mobile phone was mentioned on the bills issued by the farm.

Brar had allegedly bought the seeds for Rs 70 per kg and sold them for Rs 250 per kg.

The police and the agriculture department were probing as to why such a huge quantity of particular seed variety was provided to Brar, which as per PAU was yet to be notified by the central committee for commercial sale.

PAU vice-chancellor Baldev Singh Dhillon could not be contacted for comments.

PAU director, seeds, Tarsem Singh Dhillon said he could not comment on the issue.

Earlier, investigations in the spurious paddy seed scam revealed that names of newly developed varieties to be sown on trial basis were already known to the accused even before they were officially launched for cultivation by PAU.

Brar was booked after a Moga-based farmer had alleged that the store was selling PR 128 and PR 129 seeds for Rs 200 to Rs 250 per kg whereas PAU was selling them for Rs 70 per kg.

Dr Naresh Kumar Arora, IPS ADGP/Crime PBI and SCRB, who is heading the state-level SIT said, “We are in touch with PAU officials and they are cooperating with us.”