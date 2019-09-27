PGI plans OPDs for 1st-time patients on Sarangpur campus

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 00:59 IST

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will propose to the Union government the setting up of screening outpatient departments (OPDs) at its extension campus which will be established at Sarangpur in Chandigarh.

PGIMER director Jagat Ram said that to reduce the flow of patients at the Sector 12 campus, distinct OPDs will be set up on Sarangpur campus for initial screening of first-time patients. “Following the screening, the patients will be referred to special clinics that function on the Sector 12 campus if further treatment is required,” he said.

Around 10,000 patients visit the general and special OPDs at the PGIMER daily, while the rush of patients in emergency OPDs remains around 250. The average daily patient rush has increased by over 1,000 in the past two years.

The move, according to the hospital authorities, will also improve services for patients who require critical medical intervention while easing the rush of patients on Sector 12 campus. The construction work of an advanced neurosciences centre has already started on the 12 campus.

The hospital authorities said they had transferred ₹180 crore to the Chandigarh estate department for around 51 acre land for the Sarangpur campus last week. The authorities said they are expecting possession in one month as paperwork is yet to be completed, following which the institute will set up estate and finance committees to expedite the process of establishing the new campus.

TRAUMA CENTRE A PRIORITY

Jagat Ram said, “We will also propose a 400-bed trauma centre for Sarangpur campus to meet the demand in future. If nod is given in a phased manner, the process to establish the centre will be the priority considering the huge rush of patients.”

A learning resource centre will also be established in order to help with skill development of doctors and other staff. “The resource centre will be used for academic activities, conferences and research purposes, but later during the course of the project,” an official in PGIMER said.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 00:59 IST