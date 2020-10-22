e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / PGIMER administers Covid vaccine on 100 volunteers

PGIMER administers Covid vaccine on 100 volunteers

A 64-year-old senior professor of the institute has also volunteered for the trials

chandigarh Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 05:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Wednesday said the first dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was administered on 100 volunteers as a part of human clinical trials being conducted here.

The institute has so far screened 143 candidates for the vaccine and there has been no major side effects among the volunteers so far.

PGIMER is now preparing to administer a second dose from October 23, which is given after 28 days of the first dose.

Interestingly, a 64-year-old senior professor of the institute has also volunteered for the trials. “Since I am a patient of hypertension and diabetes, I wanted to see how patients of my age would respond to the potential vaccine,” the professor said.

The doctor has completed 23 days without any side effect after the first dose and will be administered the second dose.

