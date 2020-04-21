PGIMER disabled employees demand exemption from essential services

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 20:15 IST

Persons with disabilities working at Chandigarh’s Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) have not been exempted from attending essential services despite orders issued by the Central government’s department of personnel and training (DoPT) on March 27 to this effect.

In a letter to the PGIMER administration on April 7, employees with disabilities had asked for implementation of DoPT orders that all ministries and departments, while drawing up a roster of staff required to attend essential services within their respective ministries and departments, should keep in mind that persons with disabilities are exempted. No response, however, to the letter has been received.

In another letter issued later, the employees have said: “All the department heads should be asked to draw a roster keeping in view the DoPT guidelines, which has not been done after passing of more than two weeks since we wrote to the institute.”

Around 100 disabled workers in the institute are affiliated with DoPT.

Commenting on the matter, Satyaveer Dagur, president of the Disabled Employees’ Union of the institute, said it was getting increasingly difficult for the staff to report for duties due to non-availability of transport, which the institute should have provided.

He demanded that PGIMER implement the Central government’s order.

PGIMER spokesperson, Dr Ashok Kumar, said the orders will be implemented soon. “I need to check with the administration about what can be done on our part. We will implement the orders.”