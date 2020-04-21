e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / PGIMER disabled employees demand exemption from essential services

PGIMER disabled employees demand exemption from essential services

Cite orders issued by the Central government’s department of personnel and training on March 27

chandigarh Updated: Apr 21, 2020 20:15 IST
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
The dedicated Covid-19 ward at the PGIMER, Chandigarh.
The dedicated Covid-19 ward at the PGIMER, Chandigarh.
         

Persons with disabilities working at Chandigarh’s Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) have not been exempted from attending essential services despite orders issued by the Central government’s department of personnel and training (DoPT) on March 27 to this effect.

In a letter to the PGIMER administration on April 7, employees with disabilities had asked for implementation of DoPT orders that all ministries and departments, while drawing up a roster of staff required to attend essential services within their respective ministries and departments, should keep in mind that persons with disabilities are exempted. No response, however, to the letter has been received.

In another letter issued later, the employees have said: “All the department heads should be asked to draw a roster keeping in view the DoPT guidelines, which has not been done after passing of more than two weeks since we wrote to the institute.”

Around 100 disabled workers in the institute are affiliated with DoPT.

Commenting on the matter, Satyaveer Dagur, president of the Disabled Employees’ Union of the institute, said it was getting increasingly difficult for the staff to report for duties due to non-availability of transport, which the institute should have provided.

He demanded that PGIMER implement the Central government’s order.

PGIMER spokesperson, Dr Ashok Kumar, said the orders will be implemented soon. “I need to check with the administration about what can be done on our part. We will implement the orders.”

top news
Epidemiological model suggests testing and quarantine to check Covid-19
Epidemiological model suggests testing and quarantine to check Covid-19
Palghar lynching: NHRC demands answers from Maharashtra police in four weeks
Palghar lynching: NHRC demands answers from Maharashtra police in four weeks
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
Covid-19 update: Army readying teams for Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan
Covid-19 update: Army readying teams for Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
Scheduling wars intensify as Australia push for five-Test India series
Scheduling wars intensify as Australia push for five-Test India series
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news