PGIMER healthcare staff can home-isolate as per new quarantine policy

PGIMER healthcare staff can home-isolate as per new quarantine policy

The staff exposed to Covid-19 patients will be categorised as high or low risk.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 08, 2020 20:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The health workers with high index of suspicion will be tested for Covid-19 again after 72 hours.
The health workers with high index of suspicion will be tested for Covid-19 again after 72 hours.
         

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has come up with a new policy for quarantining its healthcare workers in case they suspect infection or test positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The health workers will be allowed home isolation rather than being admitted in the Nehru Hospital Extension, which is the city’s dedicated Covid-19 care centre.

“Those who have better facilities at home can go for home isolation. The step has been taken in view of rising Covid-19 infections. The healthcare workers opting for the same will be cross-checked by the officials of Chandigarh administration as per the procedure laid down earlier,” said PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram.

As per the new protocol, the healthcare workers having symptoms like fever, cough, breathlessness and sore throat will get tested for Covid-19 at the screening OPD and ‘self-isolate’ till the results arrive.

Besides, the staff exposed to Covid-19 patients will be categorised as high or low risk. While the low-risk staff can continue work with normal precautions and self-monitor for symptoms and get themselves tested on the fifth day of exposure, the high-risk workers warrant quarantine with testing on the fifth and seventh day.

The protocol says that in case the test result turns out positive, the health workers will be isolated in either NHE or their homes for 14 days. However, health workers with high index of suspicion will be tested again after 72 hours.

The protocol also suggests that all health workers should at least wear surgical masks with visors and gloves during patient care and have their meals and tea only in isolation during the duty hours.

