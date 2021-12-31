e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / PGIMER’s two advanced centres to be operational by end of 2021

PGIMER’s two advanced centres to be operational by end of 2021

Being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 495.31 crore, the neurosciences centre is a 300-bed facility that will help offer timely, affordable and advanced treatment for neurological and neuroscience disorders.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 23:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
As per PGIMER authorities, the plan for vaccination of over 12,000 healthcare workers has been chalked out.
As per PGIMER authorities, the plan for vaccination of over 12,000 healthcare workers has been chalked out.(File photo)
         

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has said that its advanced neurosciences and mother-child care centres would be operational by the end of next year.

While sharing the PGIMER’s roadmap for the new year on Thursday, director Prof Jagat Ram said, “The construction work on Advanced Neurosciences Centre and Mother and Child Care Centre is progressing well and we hope to make both these super-speciality centres operational by the end of 2021.”

“Due to lockdown restrictions and non-availability of labourers, the construction was affected for almost two months, but we tried to cover the loss when things got back on track and we are satisfied with the pace of construction,” the director added.

Being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 495.31 crore, the neurosciences centre is a 300-bed facility that will help offer timely, affordable and advanced treatment for neurological and neuroscience disorders. The mother-child centre is also a 300-bed unit for improving obstetric and neonatal tertiary care and is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 485 crore.

PGIMER’s satellite centre in Sangrur is now functional with its OPDs being operational. This has given a boost to healthcare facilities and eased patient load from that area. “We are striving hard to make it fully functional in the coming year,” the director said.

Shedding light on the vaccine rollout plan, Prof Ram said, “The plan for vaccination of over 12,000 healthcare workers has been chalked out with all the requisites in place to start the immunisation in January 2021. A task-force has been constituted to monitor storage, infrastructure and manpower requirements and multiple centres have been created in Nehru Hospital, NHE and APC to undertake the vaccination.”

top news
To strengthen BJP’s presence across states, Nadda rejigs national team
To strengthen BJP’s presence across states, Nadda rejigs national team
Army mountaineer who helped India secure Siachen passes away
Army mountaineer who helped India secure Siachen passes away
BS Yediyurappa is the father of Operation Kamala, says Siddaramiah
BS Yediyurappa is the father of Operation Kamala, says Siddaramiah
In another U-turn, KCR decides to implement Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme
In another U-turn, KCR decides to implement Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme
CBI raids youth TMC leader’s homes in Kolkata in coal smuggling case
CBI raids youth TMC leader’s homes in Kolkata in coal smuggling case
Farmers to welcome New Year at Singhu as protest continues
Farmers to welcome New Year at Singhu as protest continues
FASTags mandatory for all vehicles from January 1
FASTags mandatory for all vehicles from January 1
‘India’s economy will reach pre-Covid level in 2021’: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman
‘India’s economy will reach pre-Covid level in 2021’: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In