PGIMER’s two advanced centres to be operational by end of 2021

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 23:04 IST

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has said that its advanced neurosciences and mother-child care centres would be operational by the end of next year.

While sharing the PGIMER’s roadmap for the new year on Thursday, director Prof Jagat Ram said, “The construction work on Advanced Neurosciences Centre and Mother and Child Care Centre is progressing well and we hope to make both these super-speciality centres operational by the end of 2021.”

“Due to lockdown restrictions and non-availability of labourers, the construction was affected for almost two months, but we tried to cover the loss when things got back on track and we are satisfied with the pace of construction,” the director added.

Being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 495.31 crore, the neurosciences centre is a 300-bed facility that will help offer timely, affordable and advanced treatment for neurological and neuroscience disorders. The mother-child centre is also a 300-bed unit for improving obstetric and neonatal tertiary care and is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 485 crore.

PGIMER’s satellite centre in Sangrur is now functional with its OPDs being operational. This has given a boost to healthcare facilities and eased patient load from that area. “We are striving hard to make it fully functional in the coming year,” the director said.

Shedding light on the vaccine rollout plan, Prof Ram said, “The plan for vaccination of over 12,000 healthcare workers has been chalked out with all the requisites in place to start the immunisation in January 2021. A task-force has been constituted to monitor storage, infrastructure and manpower requirements and multiple centres have been created in Nehru Hospital, NHE and APC to undertake the vaccination.”