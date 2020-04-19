PGIMER to conduct programme on Covid-19 management for SAARC nations

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 23:45 IST

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will conduct a 10-day online capacity building programme on Covid-19 management for SAARC health professionals, from April 27 onwards.

Senior professionals from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, Seychelles and Sri Lanka will participate in the programme.

PGIMER officials will educate them on the most effective practices being followed in India to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with leaders of SAARC nations on March 15, where he suggested that their healthcare professionals could come together to jointly fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

PGIMER director Jagat Ram spoke on the importance of the programme in the current scenario. He said that the programme, spearheaded by Dr Sonu Goel from department of community medicine and school of public health, will help SAARC nations manage the pandemic effectively in their countries.