PGIMER waives charges for CT scans in first 24 hours of emergency treatment

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 00:49 IST

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has decided to waive the charges for plain CT (computed tomography) scans in first 24 hours of emergency treatment.

As per the move, no fee will be charged if the test is conducted within 24 hours after a patient is admitted in surgical, trauma as well medical emergencies. Earlier, an amount of ₹300 had to be deposited for the test after standing in queues which extended the time of diagnosis.

A CT scan is a type of diagnostic test that uses pulses of X-ray to produce slices or detailed pictures of any area of the body. The scans are used to analyse internal organs of the body such as head or spine and can help identify the patient’s medical condition.

PATIENT TO PAY FOR DYE USED IN CONTRAST CT SCAN

However, in case of contrast CT scan, the patients have to pay for contrast material (dye) which is used to enhance the scan. The amount varies from ₹300 to ₹800to buy the contrast material.

PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram said the administration took the step to provide hassle-free treatment when it is required the most. “This is a very positive step and will immensely help surgical, trauma as well as medical emergency patients in availing early diagnosis and treatment. It will be extremely useful for poor patients who cannot afford this investigation,” he said.

Officials said X-rays and ultrasound scans are already provided free of cost in the first 24 fours of emergency treatment. “PGIMER has 150-bed emergency complex with life-saving medical services and diagnostic facilities such as X-ray, ultrasound, ECG, CT scan and MRI under one roof,” they said.

Due to the increased rush, the hospital’s emergency ward witnesses more than 250 cases every 12 hours with critical patients often seen lying on stretchers during the course of treatment.