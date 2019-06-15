PGIMS Rohtak doctor kills self; HoD booked for abetment

A 30-year-old doctor studying MD (doctor of medicine) in paediatrics at PGIMS, Rohtak, hanged himself at his hostel room on the hospital’s campus on Thursday night, police said. Dr Omkar of Dharwad in Karnataka took the extreme step allegedly after being denied leave for his sister’s wedding that took place a couple of days ago.

Dr Omkar hanged himself from the ceiling fan using a duppata, which he had purchased to gift his sister on her wedding.

Rohtak SHO inspector Kailash Chander said the doctor was allegedly being harassed by head of department (HoD) Dr Geeta Gathwal, who has been booked for abetment to suicide.

“Although he did not leave any suicide note, Dr Onkar’s colleagues and family members alleged that Dr Gathwal used to harass him. Allegations are also that she did not grant him leave for his sister’s wedding,” he said. The SHO said some colleagues of the doctor alleged that the HoD had insulted him many times.

After the news of suicide spread, doctors resorted to violence and gheraoed Dr Gathwal’s residence amid sloganeering.

“The authorities must take strong action against the HoD as she did not grant him leave for his sister’s wedding. She had lodged a false complaint against him earlier when a baby died during treatment,” said a doctor, who wished not to be named.

Resident doctors go on indefinite strike

The junior and senior doctors have decided to go on an indefinite strike. The association has written to the vice-chancellor, seeking Rs 1 crore compensation to Omkar’s family and termination of Dr Geeta Gathwal .

The doctors also raised Rs 1.5 lakh to send Dr Omkar’s body by air to Karnataka.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 02:32 IST