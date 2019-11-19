Photographer killed in celebratory firing during wedding in Panipat

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:33 IST

A 35-year-old photographer was killed in celebratory firing at a wedding function in Ahar village of Panipat district on Monday night. The deceased has been identified as Sohan Lal of Azad Nagar area of Panipat.

As per the police, Sohan was covering a pre-wedding procession of bridegroom Sachin Kumar of Ahar village when the incident took place.

As per the police complaint filed by family members of the deceased, Naresh Rawal, a friend of the bridegroom, allegedly fired a shot from his revolver that hit Sohan in the chest. He was rushed to a private hospital and died during the treatment.

Urlana Police have booked the accused under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. Efforts were being made to arrest him.

Notably, the Haryana government had banned firearms at wedding functions following the death of an orchestra dancer in celebratory firing in Bathinda district of Punjab in 2016.