Probe ordered after video of Chandigarh woman constable arguing with Punjab police officials goes viral

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 21:44 IST

After a video of a woman constable arguing with a Punjab police personnel went viral on social media platforms the Chandigarh police on Tuesday ordered a probe into the matter.

Constable Usha Yadav posted at the challaning branch of the traffic unit was asked to report for duty at the Sector 23 checkpoint because of the lockdown due to Covid-19. However, according to sources who did not want to be named, she was on her way from Nayagaon to Chandigarh when she found the road barricaded by Mohali police to prevent movement of people because of the curfew. The video shot by an unidentified person captured her misbehaving with the sub-inspector and his team, demanding that the barricades be removed to allow her through as she used the route every day for her commute.

The police officials at the check post are heard denying her permission to pass, citing clampdown orders from the Mohali administration and the district police chief and asking her to use another route instead.

Taking note of the incident, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mohali, Kuldeep Chahal wrote to his UT counterpart Nilambari Jagadale, seeking action against Yadav.

“A fact finding report has been sought on the incident and it will also include details of the daily conduct of the woman officer in question. We have also communicated to the Mohali police that in future they should be more accommodating towards members of the Chandigarh police force. They should not be stopped when going to or returning from their duty,” said Jagadale.

Meanwhile, the official probing the incident recommended her transfer to her parent unit, the reserve battalion (IRB), stating that numerous complaints had been filed against her in the past.

“Her language and behaviour is rude. She has been posted in traffic since 2018 and her behaviour is not good with the public as well. There have been numerous informal complaints against her in the past as well and multiple warnings were given to her,” the investigating official mentioned.

He recommended that “she may be transferred to her parent unit (IRB) and a suitable substitute provided against her.”