e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 11, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Proclaimed offender wanted in eight criminal cases held from Mauli Jagran

Proclaimed offender wanted in eight criminal cases held from Mauli Jagran

The accused, identified as Ravi alias Thakri, 25, a resident of Mauli Complex, was arrested on a tip-off from near the booth market

chandigarh Updated: Jun 11, 2020 19:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A proclaimed offender (PO), wanted in eight criminal cases, has been arrested from Mauli Jagran.

The accused, identified as Ravi alias Thakri, 25, a resident of Mauli Complex, was arrested on a tip-off from near the booth market, Mauli Complex.

Ravi was arrested on March 10, 2017 with 60gm charas from near the AKM Bhatta turn, Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran.

During the trial of the case, Ravi jumped bail and, on March 25, 2019, he was declared a PO. He is named as an accused in cases of theft, burglary and drug cases. He was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.

top news
Do not consider Vijay Mallya’s asylum request, India messages UK
Do not consider Vijay Mallya’s asylum request, India messages UK
US Covid-19 cases over 2 million, expert warns of 100,000 more deaths
US Covid-19 cases over 2 million, expert warns of 100,000 more deaths
India mentions Pakistan’s GDP in stinging reply to Imran Khan’s help offer
India mentions Pakistan’s GDP in stinging reply to Imran Khan’s help offer
Delhi records 65 deaths,1,877 new Covid-19 cases take capital’s count to 34,687
Delhi records 65 deaths,1,877 new Covid-19 cases take capital’s count to 34,687
In India’s China policy, a mix of three approaches | Opinion
In India’s China policy, a mix of three approaches | Opinion
Lt Guv Baijal works on plan to scale up Covid-19 beds with community outreach
Lt Guv Baijal works on plan to scale up Covid-19 beds with community outreach
India, China engaged in talks to resolve border standoff in eastern Ladakh: MEA
India, China engaged in talks to resolve border standoff in eastern Ladakh: MEA
Covid | Delhi deaths confusion: NDMC says 2,000+ while govt reports 980+
Covid | Delhi deaths confusion: NDMC says 2,000+ while govt reports 980+
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19 symptomsRBSE Admit CardGulabo SitaboPunjab Covid-19PM ModiCovid-19 casesNIRF Ranking 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In