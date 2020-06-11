Proclaimed offender wanted in eight criminal cases held from Mauli Jagran

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 19:54 IST

A proclaimed offender (PO), wanted in eight criminal cases, has been arrested from Mauli Jagran.

The accused, identified as Ravi alias Thakri, 25, a resident of Mauli Complex, was arrested on a tip-off from near the booth market, Mauli Complex.

Ravi was arrested on March 10, 2017 with 60gm charas from near the AKM Bhatta turn, Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran.

During the trial of the case, Ravi jumped bail and, on March 25, 2019, he was declared a PO. He is named as an accused in cases of theft, burglary and drug cases. He was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.