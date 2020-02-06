e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Prove giving 11 lakh jobs or apologise: SAD to Punjab CM

Prove giving 11 lakh jobs or apologise: SAD to Punjab CM

chandigarh Updated: Feb 06, 2020 22:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday asked Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to prove his claim of providing 11 lakh jobs to youth in Punjab or apologise for telling a lie.

In a statement, SAD leader and former minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal said the youth of Punjab were waiting with bated breath for the chief minister to release the data of 11 lakh jobs given by his government. “If he cannot do this, he should apologise to the youth and Punjabis for mouthing lies while campaigning for his party candidates in Delhi for petty political gains,” he said.

The Akali leader said the government had failed to fill more than 50,000 posts that fell vacant in the last three years and refused to regularise 27,000 contractual employees.

“The placement drives of private technical institutions appropriated by the state government have been an abysmal flop show. Youth have started boycotting the rozgar melas of the Congress government because they are being offered jobs with salaries even below the prescribed daily wage,” he alleged. He also questioned the CM’s claim of converting 5,500 government schools into smart schools.

top news
Whistleblowing doc dies of coronavirus in Wuhan hospital, triggers wave of online grief
Whistleblowing doc dies of coronavirus in Wuhan hospital, triggers wave of online grief
US condemns attacks on Hindus in Pakistan, China’s ‘hostility’ to all faiths
US condemns attacks on Hindus in Pakistan, China’s ‘hostility’ to all faiths
India, asked about evacuating Pak students in Wuhan, says ‘can look into it’
India, asked about evacuating Pak students in Wuhan, says ‘can look into it’
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath for his ‘Biryani for Shaheen Bagh’ remark
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath for his ‘Biryani for Shaheen Bagh’ remark
Dawood aide Jabir Motiwala’s extradition to the US cleared by London Court
Dawood aide Jabir Motiwala’s extradition to the US cleared by London Court
‘They look after their players’:Ex-Pak captain on why India is ahead of Pak
‘They look after their players’:Ex-Pak captain on why India is ahead of Pak
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India’s mega motor show
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India’s mega motor show
‘Suicidal bomb’: BJP’s Giriraj Singh on baby’s death at Shaheen Bagh protest
‘Suicidal bomb’: BJP’s Giriraj Singh on baby’s death at Shaheen Bagh protest
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election 2020Shaheen BaghIndia vs New ZealandAadhaar LinkPriyanka ChopraPrithvi ShawPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News