Prove giving 11 lakh jobs or apologise: SAD to Punjab CM

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 22:03 IST

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday asked Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to prove his claim of providing 11 lakh jobs to youth in Punjab or apologise for telling a lie.

In a statement, SAD leader and former minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal said the youth of Punjab were waiting with bated breath for the chief minister to release the data of 11 lakh jobs given by his government. “If he cannot do this, he should apologise to the youth and Punjabis for mouthing lies while campaigning for his party candidates in Delhi for petty political gains,” he said.

The Akali leader said the government had failed to fill more than 50,000 posts that fell vacant in the last three years and refused to regularise 27,000 contractual employees.

“The placement drives of private technical institutions appropriated by the state government have been an abysmal flop show. Youth have started boycotting the rozgar melas of the Congress government because they are being offered jobs with salaries even below the prescribed daily wage,” he alleged. He also questioned the CM’s claim of converting 5,500 government schools into smart schools.